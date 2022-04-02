हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar reacts to 'The Kashmir Files', says 'it's no longer a film, it's a movement'

Filmmaker Karan Johar said, "You have to watch it to absorb," while talking about Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.

Karan Johar reacts to &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039;, says &#039;it&#039;s no longer a film, it&#039;s a movement&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: Weeks after the release of Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Karan Johar has finally commented on the much-talked movie. He said that there is 'something' about the film that is connecting it to the nation.

He also praised its performance at the Box Office considering its low budget.

In an interview with Gatalla Plus, he said, "The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn't happened since Jai Santoshi Maa, since 1975.

 

He further added, "You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically, you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It's no longer a film, it's a movement."

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan JoharThe Kashmir FilesVivek AgnihotriBollywoodThe Kashmir Files film
Next
Story

Urfi Javed's NEW dress is made of photographs, netizens say 'kya photoframe ban ke ghum rahi ho'

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim