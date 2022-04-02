Karan Johar reacts to 'The Kashmir Files', says 'it's no longer a film, it's a movement'

New Delhi: Weeks after the release of Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Karan Johar has finally commented on the much-talked movie. He said that there is 'something' about the film that is connecting it to the nation.

He also praised its performance at the Box Office considering its low budget.

In an interview with Gatalla Plus, he said, "The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn't happened since Jai Santoshi Maa, since 1975.

He further added, "You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically, you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It's no longer a film, it's a movement."

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.