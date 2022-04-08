NEW DELHI: B-Town lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has become the talk of the town as their fans are leaving no stones unturned to keep them trending throughout the day. While the couple has so far been maintaining a strict silence and has not confirmed anything on it, buzz is strong that the duo is all set to walk the aisle next week.

Meanwhile, Alia's uncle and filmmaker Robin Bhatt leaked out some details about their marriage and revealed some intriguing details.

In an interview with India Today, Robin revealed that Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house in Chembur. He also confirmed that he has been invited for the wedding festivities by the Bhatt family. The wedding festivities will begin from April 15 onwards.

It is being said that Alia and Ranbir's wedding ceremony will be a four-day event. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a Sangeet ceremony, which will be held on April 14. They will be getting married on April 15, 2022.

The couple have invited the who's who of Bollywood to their wedding. And they have extended their guest list for the reception. Many prominent Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the wedding. Their reception is said to be a lavish affair which will be attended by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar among others.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for over three years now. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', and since then have been going strong. Buzz of them tying the knot surfaces on the internet every now and then. They often get papped together inspecting his construction site in Bandra. The bungalow is going to be Ranbir’s new residence. This house is special for the Kapoors in many ways, as before Rishi Kapoor passed away, the veteran actor would often visit the construction site to check on the progress.

