Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looks unrecognisable in these leaked pics from 'Shamshera' sets—See inside

The period drama will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Fan club

New Delhi: 'Sanju' star Ranbir Kapoor is these days busy shooting for his next big venture 'Shamshera'. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and is being helmed by Karan Malhotra. The ambitious YRF production stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Ronit Roy besides Ranbir in the lead role.

The internet is buzzing right now with leaked pictures of Ranbir from the sets of 'Shamshera' in Mumbai. Several fan clubs have shared it on social media and we must say that Ranbir looks unrecognisable in the clicks.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s an unseen picture of #RanbirKapoor from the sets of #Shamshera.

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor  (@ranbirkapoormumbaii) on

'Shamshera' is an adventure actioner which is written by Karan Malhotra. The movie is a dacoit drama set in the 1800s. Reportedly, Ranbir will be seen playing a double role in the movie while Vaani plays a dancer.

The period drama will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

 

 

 

Ranbir KapoorShamsheraLeaked picsRanbir Kapoor pics
