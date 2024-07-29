Ranbir Kapoor Praises 'Competition' Kartik Aaryan, Hails His 'Chandu Champion' Performance

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor was a part of the latest episode of entrepreneur and Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast where got candid and spoke about his contemporaries and even pointed out the thing he likes about them.

Speaking about his contemporaries, Ranbir pointed out that other successful actors like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal are his competition. This year Kartik Aaryan has been the talk of the town with industry folks and amidst the masses for his spectacular performance in Chandu Champion and everyone seems to have been surprised with his versatility. Knowing that he is his competition, Ranbir spoke further about Kartik and showered him with praises as he said that he likes Kartik’s charming personality. Now isn’t that sweet! We must say that Kartik’s charming personality has always made him masses favourite.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with his papa-duties off screen, and on-screen he is gearing up for Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Kartik who is just off the success of Chandu Champion, has a string of big releases that he is waiting for – starting with Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and then news is he will jump to Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.