New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is back-to-the-bay after wrapping up her debut Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone.' She was snapped by the paps at the airport on Saturday night while getting a beautiful surprise.

Last night, as Alia walked towards her car at the airport, she was surprised to see her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor waiting for her. As she looked at him, she was totally stunned and screamed baby while getting in the car. They then shared an adorable hug.

The videos of the beautiful surprise that Alia received are going VIRAL on social media and fans cannot get enough of it. In the video, Alia can be seen walking out of the airport as paps congratulate her saying 'Badhaai ho.' The actress not only thanked everyone but also had a huge smile on her face. As she reached her car, saw Ranbir sitting in, waiting for her and she was totally surprised. She screamed 'baby' and jumped in the car. Alia was spotted sporting a comfortable yet stylish look, she wore a white tank top and paired it with an oversized white shirt and black pants.

Alia has recently wrapped her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone' co-starring Gal Gadot. Also, a few of her pictures were going VIRAL on social media where Alia can be seen wearing a khaki outfit as she shoots in what looked like a desert-like setup. In the pics, her baby bump was also visible.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Also she has Netflix's 'Darlings' along with Shefali Shah and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

