New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a larger-than-life hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. The makers dropped the trailer some days back and fans showered love on it, liking their favourite actor's acting chops along with Sanjay Dutt's villainous act. Ranbir's never-seen-before avatar and the anticipation to watch him is sky-high.

Ranbir wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan but...

In the second episode of a three-episodic candid video series titled ‘RK Tapes’, Ranbir talks about his favourite Hindi film heroes and how they have shaped his consciousness over the years! The superstar says, "I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan. When I grew up, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan! Finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor."

Check out Ranbir speaking straight from his heart in the second episode – ‘The Hindi Film Hero’ here:



Ranbir Kapoor opens up on RK Tapes

Ranbir is seen as saying, “By the time I grew up these Hindi Film heroes had become my real-life heroes. Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, and subconsciously in everything I did was inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn’t choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me, but when I look back at that 12- year-old, Hindi Film Hero obsessed with Ranbir, I feel he still has to fulfil his dream.”

Shamshera release

Ranbir starrer Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

This action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.