Tokyo Olympics

Randeep Hooda meets Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra

Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed his admiration for actor Randeep Hooda. When the actor visited him at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, Chopra had his fan-boy moment.

Randeep Hooda meets Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra

Mumbai: After giving India its golden moment at the Tokyo Olympics and winning the nation's heart, champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed his admiration for actor Randeep Hooda. When the actor visited him at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, Chopra had his fan-boy moment.

Randeep shared the moment on social media and said, "Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. I deeply feel that you do Neeraj Chopra."

The Olympian also feels that Randeep is the perfect choice to portray his life on the silver screen. So, Neeraj invited Randeep to the Army Sports Institute and the actor took time off from his busy schedule to meet and congratulate him.

On the work front, Randeep will soon be seen in Jio's flagship series 'Inspector Avinash', and Sony Pictures' 'Unfair and Lovely' with Ileana D'Cruz.

 

Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsNeeraj Chopraolympic 2020Indian gold medalistRandeep Hooda
