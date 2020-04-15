Randeep Hooda set to make Hollywood debut with 'Extraction', performs mind-blowing action - Watch BTS video

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Sam Hargrave’s directorial ‘Extraction’ which stars actor Chris Hemsworth in the lead. The movie has been produced by Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Talking about his character and experience shooting for Extraction, Randeep had earlier quoted: “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action packed role in a Hollywood film.”

In the trailer, Randeep was seen in a fight sequence. The actor recently posted a BTS video on his Instagram giving shoutout to the action team of Extraction. He wrote: ‘Weeks of rehearsals and some close calls, no cuts between sequences, sheer precision, the Director hanging on straps and even choking down on ropes along with action. जाम होगे थे कती Shooting was like being on a roller coaster or maybe even a video game. Brutal but exhilarating! Here's a big shout out to the action team of #Extraction’

Randeep is the first Bollywood star who has done a full-fledged action role in a Hollywood film and from the trailer and the latest BTS video, it looks like Randeep has knocked it out of the park!

In the film, Randeep dons a rugged and chiselled look, and from the glimpses, he has matched Chris blow by blow, and the sequences are going to be absolutely thrilling and hair raising.

Extraction is all set to stream on April 24, 2020.