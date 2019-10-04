Rangoli Chandel shares her heart-warming acid attack ordeal on Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is an avid social media user recently took to her Twitter handle and opened up on her acid attack ordeal.

She shared how she survived the attack and had to undergo as many as 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years. She even shared a picture of hers along with a series of tweets.

She tweeted: “Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear...(contd)

(Contd).....I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications....(contd)

(contd)....even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely...(contd)

(Contd)..I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd)

(Contd).... Why ?? These are some of the questions we need to ask ourselves and our system

Rangoli manages actress sister Kangana's work and is often seen voicing her opinion on various issues.