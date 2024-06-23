Ranveer Singh Adorably Praises Wife Deepika Padukone, Shares Photos Of Her 'Baby Bump'

Mumbai: In a cute display of affection, actor Ranveer Singh yet again showed the world how deeply he adores his wife, Deepika Padukone.

The Bollywood power couple, who are expecting their first child, have been sharing their joy with fans in the sweetest ways.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Ranveer expressed his admiration with a melting emojiIn the pictures, Deepika can be seen in her stunning look from the Kalki 2898 AD trailer launch.

Along with the pictures, Ranveer added the song Deepika' to his Instagram story, gushing over his wife, who looked radiant in a black dress with her hair elegantly tied in a ponytail.

The actor's post also featured the first picture of Deepika's baby bump, which she had shared earlier this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery.

One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked. She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Talking about her work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The is directed by Nag Ashwin and is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has become the most talked about production of 2024. The film is slated to be released in cinemas on June 27.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' in the coming months.