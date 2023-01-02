Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin and win hearts in black outfits, papped at the airport: Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's most adored couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first appearance of 2023 in classy black outfits on Mumbai airport. The couple can be seen twinning and winning the hearts of their million fans.

Deepika-Ranveer walked hand-in-hand as they got out of their car and walked into the airport. Ranveer opened the door for Deepi and it is now taking over the internet. Deepika looked gorgeous in a long black shirt dress paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes, Ranveer on the other hand, was twinning with her in a white tee and black pants paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eyes and love emojis. One even wrote, "Rare occasion when both of them dress like they did before their marriage."

The two celebrated Christmas in Alibaug and were spotted leaving for the place on a jetty. Today's airport appearance maybe hints us towards another trip they are gonna take for the New Year.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' co-starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Deepika too had a cameo in the film. Ranveer will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi this year.

Deepika has 'Project K,' 'Fighter' and 'The Intern' in her kitty.