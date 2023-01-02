topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin and win hearts in black outfits, papped at the airport: Watch

Deepika-Ranveer walked hand-in-hand as they got out of their car and walked into the airport. Ranveer opened the door for Deepika and it is now taking over the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Deepika-Ranveer walked hand-in-hand as they got out of their car and walked into the airport. Ranveer opened the door for Deepika and it is now taking over the internet.
  • Deepika looked gorgeous in a long black shirt dress paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes, Ranveer on the other hand, was twinning with her in a white tee and black pants paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes.

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin and win hearts in black outfits, papped at the airport: Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's most adored couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first appearance of 2023 in classy black outfits on Mumbai airport. The couple can be seen twinning and winning the hearts of their million fans.

Deepika-Ranveer walked hand-in-hand as they got out of their car and walked into the airport. Ranveer opened the door for Deepi and it is now taking over the internet. Deepika looked gorgeous in a long black shirt dress paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes, Ranveer on the other hand, was twinning with her in a white tee and black pants paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eyes and love emojis. One even wrote, "Rare occasion when both of them dress like they did before their marriage."

The two celebrated Christmas in Alibaug and were spotted leaving for the place on a jetty. Today's airport appearance maybe hints us towards another trip they are gonna take for the New Year.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' co-starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Deepika too had a cameo in the film. Ranveer will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi this year.

Deepika has 'Project K,' 'Fighter' and 'The Intern' in her kitty.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896