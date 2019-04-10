Ranveer Singh has the best reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'Forever hungry' throwback pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often make headlines owing to their social media PDA. The couple gives us major relationship goals each time they are spotted in public and fans can never get enough of them.

On Wednesday, Dippy Darling took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture.

Deepika's childhood picture has the caption “forever hungry...& nothing’s changed!”

Check it out here:

Can't get over the adorable picture? Wait until you see Ranveer's comment on it!

Check it out:

Well, we bet that made you laugh!

Both Ranveer and Deepika are busy with work commitments these days.

Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming film '83' in which he plays the titular role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The actor trained with the legend in order to prep for his role and shared pics with him on Instagram recently.

On the other hand, Deepika is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The film has Deepika essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika's first look from the film was unveiled a couple of days back and the actress left everybody stunned.

Here's wishing both Deepika and Ranveer all the very best for their film releases!