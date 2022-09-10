Ranveer Singh kisses wifey Deepika Padukone on-stage as he receives Best Actor award at Filmfare- WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh has once taken the internet by storm. This time, it’s not for his behavior, clothing or antics but for his emotional speech at the Filmfare Award this year. The actor won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role – Male in the popular category for his role as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in ‘83’. “POV: you’re living a dream,” Ranveer Singh captioned his Instagram post as he posted a clipping from his speech. He thanked God, his parents, sister and wife Deepika Padukone for their support in his journey. The actor also brought wife Deepika Padukone on-stage and kissed her on the cheek to celebrate the moment.

The actor even burst into tears as he received the award and said that it’s a miracle that he became an actor. “Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can't even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief everyday that I became an actor. It's a miracle. Sabse bada dhanyawad to main aapka karna chahunga (I want to thank) the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream. Main jo kujh bhi hu apne maa baap ki wajah se hu, aur apne didi ki wajah se hu. Wo mere liye bhagwan hai. Main jo kujh bhi karta hu bhagwan ke liye karta hu, aur jo kujh bhi hu bhagwan ki wajah se hu. Mere ghar me Laxmi hai (Whatever I am today is because of my parents and my sister. They are my Gods. Whatever I do and I am today is because of them. Goddess Laxmi resides at my home). Here's the secret of my success. Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone."

Netizens hailed Ranveer Singh for thanking wife Deepika Padukone and started showering praises on the actor. “The man who respects his family and give them credit for his success is The best man RANVEER SINGH POWERD BY DEEPIKA PADUKONE,” commented one user. "Mere ghar mein Lakshmi hai" - Ranveer Singh I'm not crying, you are,” added another user with yellow heart emojis.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. He will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he is also working on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.