Ranveer Singh poses with Bella Hadid in London at Premier League Football, fans can’t keep calm

New Delhi: Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh met supermodel Bella Hadid in London as he attended the Premier League Football match in London. The actor jetted off to the UK after completing a shooting schedule of his and Alia Bhatt starrer upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. Ranveer, who is a big Arsenal fan, could be seen excitedly cheering for his team at the stadium.

Sharing photos and videos from the same, Ranveer captioned his post, “Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium! #coyg #gunners Along with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious @bellahadid @arsenal @lcfc @premierleague @plforindia #ARSLEI”.

Check out the post:

Earlier a fan account of Ranveer posted a photo of him posing with Bella and YouTuber Chunkz. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen dressed in an all grey attire. He wore a formal grey tuxedo with a matching overcoat and a bucket hat. He also wore a dainty diamond necklace and diamond studs.

Bella, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a red emirates t-shirt that she paired with a long black overcoat and black leather pants. She also wore a black hoodie beneath the t-shirt.

Commenting on the fan account post, excited fans dropped in various messages. “Sometimes it feels like Ranveer lives in some alternate universe. First MGK and Megan Fox, then Bella Hadid. That too at the Arsenal game. Strange crossover. Noice. Hope Ranveer enjoyed the 3 points as much as I did,” wrote one. Another commented, “Never expected this collision of worlds."

On the work front, Ranveer has an interesting line-up of projects. He will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, YRF's ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ that also features Pooja Hegde.