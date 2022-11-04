topStoriesenglish
Ranveer Singh sends a flying kiss to wife Deepika Padukone's poster, actress blushes and says 'find someone who...'

During his recent visit to Delhi for an event, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing about his wife Deepika's poster at a store. He lovingly stared at the poster for a while and then gave a flying kiss to her.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved and adored couples in the industry. Everyone just goes 'awww' on their chemistry and social media banters. Both actors leave no page unturned in showing the world how much they mean to each other, and once again they have made their fans awestruck.

During his recent visit to Delhi for an event, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing about his wife Deepika's poster at a store. He lovingly stared at the poster for a while and then gave a flying kiss to her. He even pointed at Deepika's poster and said 'mine' with a hand gesture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This adorable video went viral within minutes and fans are going nuts after DeepVeer.

Also, Deepika shared the video on her Insta story and wrote, "Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe…" while tagging Ranveer.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Also, he will share the screen with his sakhi Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'

On the other hand, Deepika has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'. Besides this, she has also been shooting for 'Project K' which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. The actress will also be seen in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern.'

