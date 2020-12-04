हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh wears a pearl neck piece, netizens wonder if it is Deepika Padukone's

The picture is taken in the actor's balcony and with a backdrop of the sea and a beach.

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh has tried out a new style statement on social media, and fans are wondering if he has borrowed from the jewellery box of his wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram sporting a white T-shirt paired with a string of pearls and diamond studs. He completed his look with chunky sunglasses and a Gucci baseball cap.
 

For the caption, Ranveer chose a few lines from the song "Suhana safar aur yeh mausam hasi' from the 1958 film "Madhumati". The song is picturised on Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala.

Ranveer wrote in Hindi: "Suhaanaa safar aur ye mausam hasi. Hame dar hai ham kho na jaae kahi."

His close friend Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comment section: "Baba tu heera nahi moti hai".

Social media users in the comment section wanted to know if the neck piece belonged to his actress wife Deepika Padukone.

One said: "Deepika must be looking for her maala"

Another wrote: "Deepika Padukone ke gale ka haar? Ranveer jaanta aapse janna chahahti hai".

"Deepika Padukone ki mala kiyun phn rkhi hai," commented a user.

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in "83", where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The actor will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty's "Singham" films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

Later, he reunites with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.
 

 

