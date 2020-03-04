Ranveer Singh, who 'inspired' Hrithik Roshan to wear a towel as lungi, reacts to his fashion statement, calls him 'sax god'

New Delhi: 'Sax God' is how Ranveer Singh reacted to photos of Hrithik Roshan wearing a towel as a lungi. For those who don't know, here's a refresher. Ranveer's famous out-of-the-box fashion sense seemed to have inspired Hrithik, who is currently vacationing in Dubai. In a recent post, Hrithik was seen wearing a red tee along with a white towel that he has wrapped like a lungi. "Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess Ranveer Singh," Hrithik said in the caption, prompting hilarious reactions from his colleagues and fans.

Ranveer was a day late in responding to Hrithik's post but his comment totally made it up for it. Isn't it? He also added a drooling emoticon to his comment.

Take a look at how Ranveer inspired Hrithik's style statement.

A look at the picture closely reveals that Hrithik has an injury on his right ankle which is covered with a bandage. His 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur expressed concern and said that she loves the funny caption and added: "What happened to your foot?"

Commenting on Hrithik's post, a fan called him "Fashion icon" while another user suggested that the actor is looking nice in his "lungi" and he should try his luck in South films

Meanwhile, both Ranveer and his actress wife Deepika Padukone shared a mutual admiration club for Hrithik. During the release of 'War', Deepika tweeted to say, "Hrithik in 'WAR' is like Death by Chocolate." They also partied together with other stars but pictures of them together broke the internet.