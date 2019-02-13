हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's eye-catchy neon avatar, Alia Bhatt's subtle black magic at Gully Boy Delhi promotions

The trailer and dialogue promos promise it to be an entertainer. 

Ranveer Singh&#039;s eye-catchy neon avatar, Alia Bhatt&#039;s subtle black magic at Gully Boy Delhi promotions
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The 'Gully Boy' promotions are in full swing. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have joined forces for this Zoya Akhtar venture for the first time and remains one of the higlights of this movie. The movie is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. The trailer and dialogue promos promise it to be an entertainer. The team is these days busy promoting the movie on all possible platforms. 

Ranveer and Alia stepped out in their stylish avatars. They landed in New Delhi for promotions and their style game was bang on point. Ranveer shocked in his neon shade sporty clothes while Alia spilled black magic in a short dress. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The lead pair looked stunning and made heads turn while promoting the venture. 

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. 

The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The movie is high on the buzz word and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch it.

Are you planning to watch Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' this weekend?

 

 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghAlia Bhattgully boy promotionsGully BoyBollywood
Next
Story

Shabana Azmi down with swine flu

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi