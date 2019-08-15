close

Raksha Bandhan

Ranveer Singh's Raksha Bandhan wish for his 'didi' is sure to melt your heart!

This isn't the first time that the 'Gully Boy' actor showered love on his 'didi'.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: While sisters from the film fraternity are all over the internet showcasing the love for their brothers, Ranveer Singh is remembering his `Didi`, his `protector` on Raksha Bandhan.While Raksha Bandhan is about brothers taking a pledge to care and protect their sisters, Ranveer`s latest Instagram post came as proof that it was the opposite in his case. The actor addressed sister Ritika Bhavnani as his `protector`.

"My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel. love you, Didi," the `Padmaavat` actor captioned the post. He also pinned an old picture of him with his elder sister standing against a wall. While he is known for all the crazy fashion experiments, the little Ranveer is seen wearing a plain white Kurta. Well, his elder sis wasn`t only his protector as he mentioned, but also his "chocolate provider," Arjun revealed in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This isn`t the first time that the `Gully Boy` actor showered love on his `didi`. Almost a fortnight ago, the actor posted a throwback picture of his sister sunbathing on her birthday.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan`s `83` which is based on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

The upcoming film also has R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. 

 

