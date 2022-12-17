topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Ranveer Singh's sassy comment on wife Deepika Padukone's LIVE session wins hearts!

The star couple is known for their open public display of affection. However, this time it was Ranveer who took the cake for showing love.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh hilariously moonwalked into the comment section during his actress-wife Deepika Padukone's live chat on social media and dropped a hilarious comment.
  • The star couple is known for their open public display of affection. However, this time it was Ranveer who took the cake for showing love.

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh's sassy comment on wife Deepika Padukone's LIVE session wins hearts!

New Delhi: Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh hilariously moonwalked into the comment section during his actress-wife Deepika Padukone's live chat on social media and dropped a hilarious comment.

The star couple is known for their open public display of affection. However, this time it was Ranveer who took the cake for showing love.

Deepika was doing a live session on Instagram on Friday and Ranveer went right into her comment section and said that he wants her to put moisturiser with her soft hands on his face.

Deepika was doing the session for her skincare product and was explaining its features. He wrote: 'Wah Wah, humei bhi interest hai skincare mein." And added: 'Hum bhi chehre pe moisturiser lagate hain, thoda maintain karna acchi baat hai.'

He even requested Deepika to apply some moisturiser on his face with her soft hands and all these comments re going VIRAL.

Live Tv

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone brandRanveer SinghDeepika RanveerRanveer Deepika

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950