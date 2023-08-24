trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653046
NewsLifestylePeople
RAPPER BLUEFACE STABBED

Rapper Blueface Brutally Stabbed Inside Boxing Gym After Heated Argument, Rushed To Hospital

Rapper Blueface Hospitalised: The reason behind this attack has not yet been disclosed as yet.

Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 03:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rapper Blueface Brutally Stabbed Inside Boxing Gym After Heated Argument, Rushed To Hospital

Los Angeles: Popular American rapper Blueface, who is known for mixing techno, R&B and hip-hop, was brutally stabbed at a boxing gym in Reseda. He was immediately rushed to a hospital after he suffered he was injured, according to authorities.

According to TMZ, the rapper, and pretty successful amateur boxer, was training Wednesday morning at a gym in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley when the attacker came into the gym. Security footage posted on Blue's Instagram shows the trainer, David Kaminsky, trying to get in between the man and Blueface.

While it is unknown why Blueface was stabbed, it seems there was a heated argument about something between Blueface and the attacker which irked the latter.


As such, the attacker decided he was through talking and hit the guy with several punches -- but then he appears to take something out of his pocket and charge back at Blueface ... a video has surfaced but it is incomplete and has some cuts.

According to TMZ, paramedics transported one male victim who had a stab wound but was conscious and breathing. They declined to confirm Blueface as the victim. The suspected assailant drove off in a black Tesla Model S with no license plates.

Blueface's injuries don't seem life-threatening -- paramedics did show up on scene -- but they hve maintained that he won't be able to compete in a boxing match he had scheduled for October 14.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train