Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh announces new album 'Honey 3.0', teases post on Instagram!

New Delhi: Indian rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, on Thursday, announced his new upcoming album `Honey 3.0`.Taking to Instagram, Yo Yo Honey Singh, shared a special announcement video which he captioned, "HONEY 3.0 Album coming soon !!#yoyohoneysingh #yoyo #Honey3.0."

Soon after the singer shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons."You Listening to the roar," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Can't wait legend!!!!"

The official release date of the music album is still awaited. Yo Yo Honey Singh is a well-known Indian rapper and singer, with numerous hit songs like Angerji Beat, from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer `Cocktail`, `Lungi Dance` from Shah Rukh Khan starrer `Chennai Express` and many others.`Honey 3.0` marks the `Brown Rang` singers another big music album after `International Villager` and `Desi Kalakaar`, which also featured Indian actor Urvashi Rautela.

Recently, the musician composed the song `De Taali` for Kartik Aaryan`s superhit film `Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2` which gathered positive response from the audience. Apart from that, Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to collaborate with singer Milind Gaba, for an upcoming party track `Paris Ka Trip` which is all set to release on October 6, 2022. 

 

