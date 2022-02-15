Raqesh Bapat shares romantic reel with Shamita Shetty on Valentine’s Day, ex-wife Ridhi Dogra reacts

New Delhi: Is it possible to be friends with your ex? Well actor Raqesh Bapat ex-wife and actress Ridhi Dogra makes us believe it indeed is. Ridhi who had always supported Raqesh when he was locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house has now reacted to his romantic post with girlfriend Shamita Shetty. Raqesh met Shamita inside the Bigg Boss house and fell in love with her. The ‘Mohabbatein’ actress reciprocated his feelings and the two have been going strong ever since then.

Raqesh and Shamita celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together in Alibaug with the latter’s family. Sharing a romantic reel with Shamita fom his V-Day celebration, Raqesh wrote on Instagram, “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day #love #ShaRa”.

In the video, we can see the new couple enjoying a serene yacht ride while they are glued-eyed to each other and are about to share a kiss. In the background ‘Gehraiyaan’ song ‘Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi’ is being played.

Reacting to Raqesh’s lovey-dovey post Ridhi wrote, “Be blessed you both” with multiple evil eye emojis.

Earlier in the day, Shamita had also wished her Valentine Raqesh with a mushy boomerang video of them twirling on Instagram. Sharing it, she wrote, "Well…. in time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine’s Day to my Insta family..#love #valentineday #happy #shara #cute."

This is not the first time the actress has openly come out in support of her ex-husband. After Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh had entered Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card, where Shamita was already a contestant. When fellow contestant Vishal Kotian had made fun of Raqesh and Shamita relationship, Ridhi had taken to Twitter to hit back at him.

“There are those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give a nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ and those playing with truth and a game’s spirit. Audience, would you like being mocked? If not, take these people out. Simple. Period,” she had tweeted.