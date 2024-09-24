Rashmika Mandanna Becomes Second Indian Actress Followed By Donatella Versace On Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna's global influence continues to rise as fashion icon Donatella Versace follows her on Instagram, making her the second Indian celebrity to receive this honor!
Renowned Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, the creative director of Versace, has recently followed Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram, marking a significant moment in her global fashion journey.
This makes Rashmika the second Indian celebrity to earn this honor, following Priyanka Chopra! The follow comes after Rashmika’s back-to-back appearances at the Versace Spring-Summer fashion show in Milan, where she continues to make waves on the international fashion scene.
Donatella even shared a photo of herself with Rashmika on Instagram, publicly expressing her admiration. In response to a recent post by Rashmika, Donatella left a heartwarming comment, “It was great to meet you!! Xx,” further cementing their growing connection.
At the Milan event, Rashmika turned heads in a chic black corset top paired with shimmering blue jeans, blending elegance and glam effortlessly.
Beyond her fashion achievements, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule' on December 6, 2024, where she will once again captivate audiences as Srivalli, alongside Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the much-anticipated sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' is expected to be a cinematic sensation!
