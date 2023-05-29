topStoriesenglish2615121
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna 'Misses Being Home' At Coorg, Shares Photo

Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna was named the 'Coorg Person of the Year 2022' by a news portal based in the Kodagu region.

 

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently running on a hectic schedule with back-to-back film shoots, recently took to her social media, reminiscing of her hometown, Coorg. The actress shared a stunning pic of the lush natural beauty of the town under the sun. She posted a pictures of beautiful white flowers blooming under the sun.

Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Miss being home.."

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most wanted actresses in the Indian film industry today. In 2022 termed Rashmika as the 'Coorg person of the year', in a poll conducted by a news portal based in the district of Kodagu. This award is conducted to ‘reignite the famed leadership qualities in the community’ from the Coorg region.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the much awaited, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has 'Pushpa 2' alongside Allu Arjun and VNR Trio and Rainbow, in the pipeline.

