Rashmika Mandanna Shares Emotional Post As She Wraps Up Shooting For 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared a heartfelt message with her fans as she wrapped up filming for Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Known for her iconic portrayal of Srivalli, Rashmika expressed her deep connection to the project and the emotions she felt on her last day of shooting.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, Rashmika reflected on her journey with the Pushpa franchise, revealing how the set had become like a second home to her. "Out of the 7/8 years, the last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry," she wrote. “It felt overwhelming... it felt like it was ending... some sort of sadness that even I didn’t understand.”

Describing her hectic schedule leading up to the final day of shooting, Rashmika explained how she flew from Hyderabad to Chennai for an event, only to return the same night and head straight to set for her last day of filming. Despite feeling exhausted, the actress expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the hard work she had put into the film.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is set to release in theaters on December 5, 2024.

Aside from her work in Pushpa 2, Rashmika is also gearing up for several other exciting projects, including Chhaava, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Sikandar.