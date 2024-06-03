Advertisement
RAVI DUBEY

Ravi Dubey's New Desi Look Is A Banger - See Pics

Did you know that Ravi Dubey played 11 different characters in 11 episodes of the popular series 'Matsya Kand'?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Ravi Dubey's New Desi Look Is A Banger - See Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actor and producer Ravi Dubey recently took to social media and dropped a series of his pictures in a rugged desi avatar. Sporting an impressive beard and traditional attire, Dubey’s new look has garnered praise from fans.

On the work front, not many know that the actor played 11 different characters in 11 episodes of the popular series 'Matsya Kand'. He co-owns Dreamiyata Musiic with his wife Sargun Mehta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

The very first song released Ve Haaniyaan is all set to cross 100 million on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

Also, he recently announced that the film backed by him has won accolades internationally. He wrote on social media: "Happy to share our Zero budget film ‘TACIIT’ an initiative to create awareness for social justice for victims of domestic violence—has won two awards: one in the United Kingdom and one in India. Additionally, we received an official selection in Los Angeles." 

Taciit stars Ravi Dubey in lead role and has been directed by Sandy Singh.

