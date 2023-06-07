Remember Desi Boyz Actress Bruna Abdullah Who Danced With Akshay Kumar, John Abraham? She's A Mom Now And Rocks Her Sexy Bikini Bod - PICS

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember grooving to the superhit chartbuster song 'Tu Mera Hero' from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham-starrer Desi Goyz? The song featured Brazilian model Bruna Abdullah who danced with the leading men looking absolutely stunning. She was seen in the adult comedy Grand Masti and later in Punit Malhotra's, 'I Hate Luv Storys'. In a throwback series, we scrolled through her social media handle and found out that Bruna is now a hot momma.

WHO IS BRUNA ABDULLAH?

Brazilian actress-model Bruna Abdullah's debut video came with Shekhar Suman in his maiden album Mere Gham Ke Dayare Mein. She was also seen in the dance number 'Rehem Kare' for Anubhav Sinha's Cash. But it was the 'Tu Mera Hero' song from the 2011 release 'Desi Boyz' that got her instant fame.

She also participated in the reality TV Shows Dancing Queen and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

WHERE IS BRUNA ABDULLAH NOW?

Bruna got engaged to her Scottish boyfriend Allan Frase on July 25, 2018, and later tied the knot in May 2019. The couple have a daughter together. The stunner is a fitness freak and can give any newcomer a run for her money. Bruna often shares updates about her and cutesy pictures/videos with her daughter on Instagram. She has reportedly taken a break from modelling.

In 2018, she was seen in Udanchhoo - a comedy film directed by Vipin Parashar. It featured Prem Chopra, Rajneesh Duggal, Ashutosh Rana, Bruna Abdullah and Saisha Sehgal. Last, she made an appearance in Zindagi Shatranj Hai - a film directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. The film starred starring Hiten Tejwani, Shawar Ali, Pankaj Berry, Ashutosh Kaushik, Daler Mehndi, Bruna Abdullah and Zaidh Shaikh.