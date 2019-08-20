Remembering Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi: In Pics

New Delhi: National award-winning Bollywood music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, 92, who was known only as Khayyam in his musical journey, passed away late on Monday night in a private hospital in Juhu, Mumbai following a brief illness.

He is survived by his singer wife Jagjit Kaur.

Khayyam was known for his music in Bollywood classics like 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Trishul', 'Razia Sultan', 'Noorie' and 'Umrao Jaan'. He also composed music for Meena Kumari's album, "I Write, I Recite" featuring her singing her own poetic compositions.

Apart from giving some memorable composition to the film industry, Khayyam will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. He ran a trust along with his wife Jagjit that annually provides a designated sum of money to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to support artists, workers and technicians of the industry. He had also donated Rs 5 lakh to Prime Minister Relief Fund towards the families whose martyrs sacrificed their lives in Pulwama attacks.

Here, we bring to you some of his pictures from an event in 2016, where the musician announced to donate his life earnings to FWICE for the welfare of technicians and workers. Take a look:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Khayyam was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2011 and was bestowed the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.

He won National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the movie which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah. Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially 'Paaon Padun Tore Shyam', 'Brij Mein Laut Chalo' and 'Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade pe Aitbaar Kiya'.

He also gave music for late Meena Kumari's album, 'I Write, I Recite' featuring 'nazms' (poems) sung by her.