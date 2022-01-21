Remo D'Souza posts photo of his late brother-in-law Jason Watkins, says 'You broke our hearts'

Mumbai: The untimely demise of his brother-in-law Jason Watkins has left choreographer Remo Dsouza and his family in utter shock. Taking to Instagram, Remo posted a picture with Jason Watkins and wrote, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace."

Jason Watkins died by suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri, Mumbai on Thursday, said police. The police took him to Cooper hospital and the doctors in the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

A day ago, Jason Watkins's sister Lizelle, who is married to Remo D'Souza, mourned the loss of her brother, sharing emotional notes on Instagram Stories, one of which she later deleted.

The post said: "Why? How could you do this to me? Will never forgive you." A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

According to reports, Jason was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Millat Nagar in Mumbai, where he resided with his father. Jason was unmarried and was facing health issues for some time. It is believed that he was depressed over his ill-health and hence took the extreme step to end his life. Earlier in the day, police officials said that Jason was found hanging by his parents after they returned home. However, the police did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

As per initial probe, Watkins was alone in his flat at the time of the incident. His parents had gone out to buy medicines and when they returned they found him hanging from the ceiling, the official said.

They alerted the police and Watkins was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said. On the basis of primary information, the Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case as nothing suspicious was found, he added.

