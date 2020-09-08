Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in drugs conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case

New Delhi: In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress was summoned on the third consecutive day by the NCB.

Her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, two close aides of Sushant - Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant - and a few others have already been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case.

It has been learnt that Rhea confessed before the NCB that she used to smoke cigarettes filled with marijuana (ganja). Rhea told the NCB officials during the questioning that she used to smoke drugs-filled cigarette with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea also claimed that Sushant was consuming drugs since 2016

The actress will undergo medical tests including coronavirus examination before the NCB produces her before the court.

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the ED and the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and others for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy by prescribing him medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case was registered after the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed they prescribed drugs to him without consultation.

An offence has been registered against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others.

Rhea in her complaint claimed these persons hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for banned medicines and administered the same to the actor without supervising doses and quantity.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.