Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was in constant touch with drug peddlers, likely to be summoned by NCB soon

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was in constant touch with a few drug peddlers across Mumbai, sources revealed on Thursday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two dealers - Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar - in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and during the interrogation, the duo claimed that Showik used to contact peddlers regularly.

Moreover, if sources are to believed, Showik also used to help other people in drug supply. He has been under NCB scanner for his alleged links with the drug peddlers and is likely to be summoned by the agency soon.

The NCB has also accessed a WhatsApp chat which has revealed that Showik had shared the contact details of Zaid and other drug peddlers with his friends to help them purchase substance.

As per sources, Showik used to contact Zaid, and the other peddlers have been identified as Shane Fletcher, Karmjeet and Raj. Basit and a person named Suryadeep had introduced Showik to these drug peddlers.

Not only weed, sources say that many other types of substances were supplied.

Meanwhile, the NCB is likely to produce Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar in the court today while Showik and Sushant's aide Samuel Miranda might get summoned by the agency soon.

Samuel Miranda has also been linked to the drug conspiracy. A WhatsApp chat accessed by the NCB revealed that he knew Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra. In fact, they had also met each other in Mumbai's Bandra and purchased a packet of drugs for Rs 10,000.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik introduced Sushant Singh Rajput's aide Samuel Miranda to arrested peddler for drugs, says sources

As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was friends with Basit and he had introduced Samuel to him for drugs supply.

The NCB has already registered a criminal case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha and a Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under several sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea and Gaurav Arya allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case.

Gaurav Arya had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this week. He has claimed he had never met Sushant but said that he had met Rhea once in 2017. He also stated that he has no connection with the Sushant case.