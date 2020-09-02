Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik introduced Sushant Singh Rajput's aide Samuel Miranda to arrested peddler for drugs: Sources

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has got access to a WhatsApp chat that has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's close aide Samuel Miranda knew the two arrested drug peddlers Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra. In fact, they had also met each other in Mumbai's Bandra and purchased a packet of drugs for Rs 10,000.

As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was friends with Basit and he had introduced Samuel to him for drugs supply. Basit then introduced Samuel to Zaid. After which, Zaid directly used to supply drugs to Samuel. Sources also added that often Samuel used to send his staff to collect drugs from Zaid and sometimes, he went himself.

Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra have already been arrested by the NCB. Meanwhile, another drug peddler has been arrested from Goa.

So far, the NCB probe has established a drug conspiracy link with Showik and Samuel and it has been learnt that the agency can summon the duo for questioning. On the basis of the interrogation and arrests, the NCB will now probe Rhea Chakraborty's drug conspiracy link.

Meanwhile, a parallel investigation will also be set up to find out if Rhea pushed Sushant into depression first under a conspiracy and when the situation worsened, she got him addicted to drugs. She has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's family and the investigation will bring out the truth.

The NCB has already registered a criminal case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha and a Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under several sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea and Gaurav Arya allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case.

Gaurav Arya has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and appeared for questioning on Monday and Tuesday. The ED is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He, however, has claimed he had never met Sushant but said that he had met Rhea once in 2017. He also stated that he has no connection with the Sushant case.