RICHA CHADHA

Richa-Ali choose 176-year-old mill, now a luxe event space for their wedding reception

The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
  • The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space.

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to tie the knot in a few days, have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception-like experience and chosen a 176-year-old mill, which is now also a luxe event space.

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and is now also an event space.

The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows and festivals. Richa and Ali's wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue.

The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couples' briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off-screen personality.

