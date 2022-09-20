NewsLifestylePeople
RICHA CHADHA ALI FAZAL WEDDING

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Bride's wedding ornaments to be custom made by 175-old jeweller family

As actress Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with beau Ali Fazal on October 4, her jewellery will be custom-made by a 175-old jeweller family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

Sep 20, 2022

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Bride's wedding ornaments to be custom made by 175-old jeweller family

Mumbai: As actress Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with beau Ali Fazal on October 4, her jewellery will be custom-made by a 175-old jeweller family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

According to a source close to the actress, the Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewellery includes the royal family of Bikaner.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing the screen once again in the third instalment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

 

richa chadha ali fazal weddingricha chadha weddingrich chadha wedding jewellryali fazal wedding

