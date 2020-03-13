हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WIFT is a platform which supports women filmmakers and technicians through various programmes and mentorship schemes.

Richa Chadha joins board supporting women in films, TV

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board of Women in Film and Television India (WIFT).

"I am someone who has come to this industry without a godfather and it hasn't been easy. The industry at this point is a much more organised workspace and is much safer to work in than before, but there's much more to be done. There's this impression that show business is not a good place for women. Everyone in my extended family was apprehensive when I joined the film Industry.

"But 10 years on, I have worked on some path-breaking projects, with talented artistes and am proud of my filmography and struggle. Now a movie sets are filled with women and it's important to create this gender-neutral environment if we want to say balanced stories and even progress as a society," Richa said.

WIFT is a platform which supports women filmmakers and technicians through various programmes and mentorship schemes. The Indian chapter of WIFT is affiliated to the global WIFT organisation based in Washington DC.

 

