Richa Chadha revisits late Smita Patil's iconic look, Prateik Babbar reacts

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Women’s Day, Richa Chadha posed for the cover of a magazine's special edition, where she dressed up like veteran actress Smita Patil in order to pay tribute to the late actor.

For the unaware, Smita died at the age of 31 and was one of the most-famous actors of her time. She even won several awards for her acting skills.

Sharing the monochromatic picture on the Instagram, Richa wrote, ““Dukh se agar pehchan na ho toh, kaisa sukh aur kaisi khushiyan. Toofano se ladke hi toh, lagte hain sahil itne pyaare”

Homage to the inimitable Smita Patil..”

While her fans are drooling over her beauty, Smita’s son and actor Prateik Babbar also dropped a heart emoji on her post.

Well, not only Smita, Richa also paid tribute to other legendary beauties of Indian Cinema including-Meena Kumar and Zeenat Aman during her photo shoot.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in a web series - The Great Indian Murder and her acting skills were highly appreciated by everyone.

She is all set to rock the theatres again with Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.