हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha revisits late Smita Patil's iconic look, Prateik Babbar reacts

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Richa Chadha posed for the cover of a magazine's special edition, where she dressed up like veteran actress Smita Patil in order to pay tribute to the late actor. 

Richa Chadha revisits late Smita Patil&#039;s iconic look, Prateik Babbar reacts
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Women’s Day, Richa Chadha posed for the cover of a magazine's special edition, where she dressed up like veteran actress Smita Patil in order to pay tribute to the late actor. 

 

For the unaware, Smita died at the age of 31 and was one of the most-famous actors of her time. She even won several awards for her acting skills. 

Sharing the monochromatic picture on the Instagram, Richa wrote, ““Dukh se agar pehchan na ho toh, kaisa sukh aur kaisi khushiyan. Toofano se ladke hi toh, lagte hain sahil itne pyaare”

Homage to the inimitable Smita Patil..”

While her fans are drooling over her beauty, Smita’s son and actor Prateik Babbar also dropped a heart emoji on her post. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Zest (@zeezest)

Well, not only Smita, Richa also paid tribute to other legendary beauties of Indian Cinema including-Meena Kumar and Zeenat Aman during her photo shoot.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in a web series - The Great Indian Murder and her acting skills were highly appreciated by everyone. 

She is all set to rock the theatres again with Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Richa ChadhaSmita PatilLate actoriconic lookrevisitspaid tributewomen's day specialmagazine coverson Prateik Babbar
Next
Story

Naagin fame Sayantani Ghosh reveals shocking incident of woman shaming her for breast size

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?