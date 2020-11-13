हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni misses dad Rishi Kapoor on Diwali, shares throwback pic with mom Neetu Kapoor!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni misses dad Rishi Kapoor on Diwali, shares throwback pic with mom Neetu Kapoor!

New Delhi: Doting daughter of late legendary star Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story and put up a family picture. Riddhima shared a throwback Diwali 2019 picture and 'missing' her father Rishi Kapoor. 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's heartwarming picture will surely melt your hearts. Take a look here:

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

He left behind an illuminating cinematic legacy, grieving fans, family and friends, mourning his irrevocable loss. 

 

