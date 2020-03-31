हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty donates Rs 51 lakh to help daily wage film workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Rohit for his contribution.

Rohit Shetty donates Rs 51 lakh to help daily wage film workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Rohit for his contribution.

"Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ?51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona," Ashoke tweeted.

Seeing Rohit's contribution, filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to applaud him.

"More power to you Rohit," Farah wrote.

On the directorial front, Rohit is all set to come up with a cop drama, titled "Sooryavanshi", which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

 

Tags:
Rohit ShettyCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus donation
Next
Story

Amruta Khanvilkar donates 1 lakh in fight against COVID-19

Must Watch

PT6M40S

What Delhi CM Kejriwal has to say on ‘Nizamuddin Corona Crisis’?