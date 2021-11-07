Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma – See Pics!

New Delhi: Rubina Dilaik's younger sister Jyotika Dilaik got engaged with her longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma on Friday, November 5.

Now, the Bigg Boss 14 winner has now shared some jaw-dropping pictures from her sister’s engagement.

She wrote, “Can’t believe, she is Big now.. @jyotikadilaik ….. and m so happy you @rajatsharma_rj are a Family now….. (pehle bhi tha, but officially now)..”

In the pictures, Jyotika looked beautiful in a lilac lehenga, while Rajat looked dapper in a white sherwani. The duo has all smiles for the camera and also posed with their engagement rings.

Jyotika shared few pictures and video on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “@rajatsharma_rj

#engaged #jyotikadilaik..”

She also shared a post, she shared a part of her love story with Rajat, whom she met 9 years ago and also shared a picture from her special day.

Even Rajat has shared pictures and videos from his engagement ceremony. He wrote, “When your reality is finally better than your dreams

jyotikadilaik #engaged #blessed..”

For the unversed, Rubina’s sister Jyotika came into limelight when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during her sister’s stint on the show, and grabbed a lot of limelight while being in the house during the span of family week.

Both the lovebirds are social media influencers and content creators and have a huge fan following on their respective social media handles.