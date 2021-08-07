हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiara Advani

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's loved-up pics take internet by storm!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both have remained tight-lipped about the matter.

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra&#039;s loved-up pics take internet by storm!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kiara Advani

Mumbai: Fans have gone gaga over the latest pictures of the rumoured Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are currently promoting their upcoming biographical action drama 'Shershaah'.

The actors, who will soon be seen sharing screen space in their much-anticipated film 'Shershaah', have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance.

However, the recent Instagram post of Kiara reveals the close bond the duo share.

The `Kabir Singh` actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures in which the couple could be seen posing together for a promotional shoot of their upcoming movie.

Coordinating in shades of black and blue, the actors looked regal while posing for the lens together. Kiara looked breathtakingly beautiful in a lehenga choli, accessorised with some matching jewellery with her hair tied in a stylish parandi braid.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 

On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper as always in indo-western coat pants.

Sharing the snaps, Kiara posted a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Soon after sharing the pictures, Kiara's comments section was flooded with heartfelt messages from the couple's fans. A fan wrote, "my hearttt", another one wrote, "omgg" and many dropped heart emoticons for the actor duo.

The biographical action drama 'Shershaah' will unfold the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Set in the 90s, the film will also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara and Sidharth for the first time.

'Shershaah' will release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

