'Saaho' is taking Shraddha Kapoor to places - See her pic from Europe

New Delhi: 'Saaho' is keeping Shraddha Kapoor very busy. The actress is currently in Europe to shoot for the next schedule of the film and on Monday, she shared a picture of herself from the sets.

The photo has been taken in a room amidst snow-capped mountains and the picturesque location will blow your mind away! "Up above the world so high," Shraddha captioned the post, adding the hashtags 'Saaho' and 'Europe Sched'.

Take a look at the picture here.

Shraddha has been accompanied by her mother Shivangi Kolhapure to Europe.

'Saaho' is one of the most-awaited films of Shraddha, headlined by Prabhas. The film will release in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Made on a reported budget of 300 crore, 'Saaho' went on floors in August 2017. Prabhas plays a cop in the film and he will be seen doing some high-octane action sequences. Most of the film was shot in Hyderabad.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Aditya Srivastava and Mahesh Manjrekar also play prominent roles in 'Saaho'.

Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' hits the screens this Independence Day.