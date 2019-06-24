close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shraddha kaooor

'Saaho' is taking Shraddha Kapoor to places - See her pic from Europe

Shraddha Kapoor's photo has been taken in a room amidst snow-capped mountains and the picturesque location will blow your mind away!

&#039;Saaho&#039; is taking Shraddha Kapoor to places - See her pic from Europe
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

New Delhi: 'Saaho' is keeping Shraddha Kapoor very busy. The actress is currently in Europe to shoot for the next schedule of the film and on Monday, she shared a picture of herself from the sets.

The photo has been taken in a room amidst snow-capped mountains and the picturesque location will blow your mind away! "Up above the world so high," Shraddha captioned the post, adding the hashtags 'Saaho' and 'Europe Sched'.

Take a look at the picture here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Up above the world so high  #SAAHO #EuropeSched  @shraddha.naik

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha has been accompanied by her mother Shivangi Kolhapure to Europe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Divine Mommy 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

'Saaho' is one of the most-awaited films of Shraddha, headlined by Prabhas. The film will release in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 

Made on a reported budget of 300 crore, 'Saaho' went on floors in August 2017. Prabhas plays a cop in the film and he will be seen doing some high-octane action sequences. Most of the film was shot in Hyderabad. 

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Aditya Srivastava and Mahesh Manjrekar also play prominent roles in 'Saaho'. 

Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' hits the screens this Independence Day. 

Tags:
shraddha kaooorsaahoprabhas saahoPrabhas
Next
Story

This is how Disha Patani spent her Sunday with beau Tiger Shroff — See pics

Must Watch

PT1M

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories