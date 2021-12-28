हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan grooves to Tamma Tamma song with niece Ayat in cute video- Watch!

Superstar Salman Khan who celebrates his birthday with his niece Ayat on December 27 has celebrated his 56th birthday with great pomp and show. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan who celebrates his birthday with his niece Ayat on December 27 has celebrated his 56th birthday with great pomp and show. 

Several prominent personalities were seen gracing his starry birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse. On Monday, Ayat's father Aayush Sharma posted a video of the duo dancing on Instagram.

 

In the video, Salman can be seen dancing holding Ayat in his arms and dancing to the beats of Tamma Tamma song. 

The video has been shared by the fans on their social media accounts and now has gone viral all over the internet. 

Another video of Salman cutting birthday cake with Ayat has also gone viral on social media. 

 

Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night. He was rushed to the nearby hospital and was later discharged on Sunday morning.

Currently, he is at his farmhouse and is doing fine now. 

Later, Salman hosted his birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse as he turned 56 years old.

Celebs including Sangeeta Bijlani, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Vatsal Seth among others.  

