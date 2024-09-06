Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Video With An Elderly Woman Goes Viral, Says She Took Mannat For Him To Never Go Back To The Jail

Mumbai: Salman Khan has millions of fans who are ready to give everything to the superstar for his well-being. The superstar was spotted outside Bigg Boss 18 sets where he met an elderly woman fan who gave the Tiger 3 star a lot of blessings and even told him that she had taken Mannat for him over that he never go to jail ever again. Salman Khan has been in legal trouble over the Blackbuck case and hit and run case and he has been in jail for a few weeks over the same. Ever since then, the superstar has been making his appearances in court for hearings.

Watch the most adorable video of Salman Khan on the internet today.

When Salman Khan was in jail, his millions of fans prayed for him and to date they are. This elderly woman showered all the blessings on the superstar and the way SK also greeted him won millions of hearts. The Sikandar star fans are raving his humility about his humility and calling him the most humble superstar ever. When the elderly woman said that she never wanted him should go to jail, the superstar assured him, ‘Kabhi nahi jaayenge’.

The video of Salman Khan has been going viral for all right reasons. Salman Khan’s life is under threat as there was a firing outside the superstar’s house by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s men. The gangster is after Salman Khan’s life over the Blackbucks case and he wants him to apologise and confess his crime or else he will kill the superstar just like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.