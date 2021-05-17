हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saloni Khanna joins cast of 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Actress Saloni Khanna, who has worked in shows such as "The Raikar Case" and "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala", will soon be seen in the web series, "Broken But Beautiful 3".

Mumbai: Actress Saloni Khanna, who has worked in shows such as "The Raikar Case" and "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala", will soon be seen in the web series, "Broken But Beautiful 3".

Saloni will share the screen with Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. She will play Maira Desai, Rumi's younger sister. Her character is elegant, poised, and knows what she wants to do with her life.

"The story of the show is very different from what I have done before. Also, my character is someone who I look up to. She continues to care for her sister despite whatever she does to her. I love taking up characters that are challenging and this one just fits the bill perfectly," she says.

The series showcases the broken love story of Agastya and Rumi. Agastya is an aspiring director and falls in love with Rumi, his muse. The series showcases the ups and downs in their relationship.

The series has been directed by Priyanka Ghose. It will stream on AltBalaji.

