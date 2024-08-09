Samantha Fans Lash Out At Naga Chaitanya For Getting Engaged On The Same Day His Ex-Wife Proposed To Him

New Delhi: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala confirmed their relationship with their engagement pictures, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the engagement pictures of his son Chay with the Made In Heaven actress. The internet couldn't keep calm after the pictures of their engagement were shared online. Samantha's fans are expressing their anger over the engagement and are lashing out at the Laal Singh Chaddha actor for getting engaged on the same day as the proposal of his ex-wife.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. __ pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD August 8, 2024

The fans of Samantha are claiming that Chay got engaged on the same day the Pushpa actress proposed to him, they are calling him a cheat as he moved on first with another woman.

Samantha proposed Naga Chaitanya on 8th August



On the same date Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala gonna get engaged



Maja sambavam _ pic.twitter.com/HeDZNrAvYW — KOLLYWOOD TALKs (@kollywoodtalks) August 8, 2024

Shobhit Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged __



Heart break For Samantha Ruth Prabhu _



Naga Chaitanya Wants to get Engaged On Same day of X wife love proposal.._



Revenge || Sreejesh || karina#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #SobhitaDhulipala #NagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/TauzjyJjNF August 8, 2024

Kaash Pehle hi pata hota _

Angry Samantha Fans Demand Naga Chaitanya To Delete Pictures With His Ex After His Engagement With Sobhita

Samantha fans are not only slamming Naga Chaitanya over his engagement with Sobhita but want him to delete all the pictures with his ex-wife from his social media account.

Samantha is unaffected by Chay and Sobhita's engagement?

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress is active on social media and has been sharing posts for the players who have participated in the Olympics and boosting their morale. Sam and Chay have moved on from their past and it's time for their fans to move on too.