NEW DELHI: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a hot topic of discussion ever since she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya last year. The girl has come out stronger than ever and her popularity seems to be on rise ever since. Despite all the rough phase she went through, she has been winning accolades from all over for her hard work and dedication to her career.

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that the actress has purchased the same house where she lived in with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya before they headed for separation. A Bollywood Life report suggest that 'The Family Man 2' star gave an extra amount to the owners of the house and bought it on her name.

While fans are hailing her this powerful move, the video of the veteran actor Murali Mohan has been going VIRAL where he made the revelation that Samantha has bought the same house in which she was living with her ex-husband during the time of her marriage at a whopping amount. The cost of the house is around 100 crore and Samantha has solely bought it for herself.

As the video of Murali Mohan making this big revelation of Samantha went viral, fans of the actress started targetting Naga Chaitanya's fans on social media. Recently, Samantha had dismissed rumours that she had demanded an alimony of Rs 200 crore from Naga Chaitanya for her separation.

Samantha, who recently graced the couch on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan', opened up about her divorce with Karan Johar on the show and said, "I could not complain about it as I chose to reveal a lot of my life to the public. When the separation happened, I could not be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have the answers, which I didn't have at that point. I came out of it ok."



Moreover, the 'Family Man 2' star was also seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blamed him for the reason behind unhappy marriages. The actress, who appeared on the show with Akshay Kumar, said that "Karan Johar portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF", leaving the host evidently embarrased once again.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU-NAGA CHAITANYA DIVORCE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who worked together in films like 'Manam', 'MajiliYe Maaya Chesave' and 'Autonagar Surya', got married in 2017 after dating each other for several years. However, in Octoer 2021, the duo broke hearts of millions of their fans after they announced their separation on social media in a joint statement.

"To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," their statement read.

Speculations about their rift first started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media in July last year and also stopped posting photos with Naga.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in 'Shaakuntalam', 'Yashoda' and 'Kushi'. She made her OTT debut with 'The Family Man 2', which released last year.