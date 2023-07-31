Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has Got The Cutest Gym Partner — Check Out Pics

A few weeks ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu welcomed a new addition to her family. She introduced her new pet and lovingly named her Gelato. She already has two dogs, Hash and Sasha. Apparently, Samantha is in complete awe of her new pet Gelato, which is a grey Persian kitty. Earlier, she had shared a super cute photo with the cat. Now, she has posted yet another video with her adorable pet and it is sure to make you go aww. In the video, the fitness freak Samantha can be seen indulging in a workout at the gym where she is accompanied by her cutest Gelato.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Workout Video With Gelato

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned home after enjoying a vacation in Bali. Being a fitness enthusiast, she never misses her workout sessions and is back to following her fitness schedule. On Monday, the actress shared a glimpse of her workout with her cute pet, Gelato. She can be seen holding Gelato lovingly while doing her workout. The endearing video shows her hugging and kissing Gelato as she smiles in the workout video.

In another fun video shared by The Family Man actress, she checks the weight of Gelato at the gym. In the video, she can also be heard saying, “you need to put on some muscle.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Love For Gelato

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post with her pet, which showed her cuddling Gelato in the morning. The actress was wearing a red night suit and had a bright smile on her face as she looked at her paw friend. She had captioned the photo, "Gelato morning to you."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced a break from work to focus on her health. Last year, she was diagnosed with a rare condition, myositis, after which she underwent surgeries and treatments to cure the disease. Soon after, she resumed work and started shooting for Citadel India, which is an Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. Now, after wrapping up the shoot of Citadel, she has taken a break to focus on her health.