Samantha Ruth Prabhu Leaves Fans Concerned With Her Latest Appearance; ‘What Happened To Her?

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made an appearance at an event held in Mumbai the actress slayed in a black printed crop top paired with a skirt. The Pushpa diva stunned every bit but her glow was unmissable. The fans expressed their concerns seeing Sam as her face looked a tad bit duller than her usual appearance. Fans are assuming that Sam is hiding her pain inside after the engagement of Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita Dhuipala. Samantha's fans dropped several comments on her appearance videos and photos.

Watch the video of Samantha’s latest appearance that leaves her fans concerned.

In the video, you can see Samantha smiling and posing for the paparazzi present at the event. While netizens notice that her charm and glow are gone. One user commented,” She is not looking good”. One user commented,” What happened to her”. While her fans come to her defence and mention that she is still battling with her health after Myositis and it’s totally insensitive to talk about her looks and weight in this current situation.

On the professional front, Samantha is gearing up for her next web series Citadel: Honey Bunny along with Varun Dhawan. The actress will soon kickstart the promotions and indeed fans are waiting for her to get back at work like never before.



