Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya, Calls Money Spent On Expensive Gifts ‘Useless’

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again grabbed headlines with her recent remarks, which is believed are a dig at her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. During a candid conversation with her Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan, the actress opened up about her past choices and regrets, calling out the “useless” spending she did on expensive gifts for her ex.

While Samantha didn’t explicitly name Naga Chaitanya, her statement seemed to be directed at him as he is the only ex of the Pushpa actress. When asked by Varun how much she has spent, without giving any figures she mentioned it was a lot and moved on to another question swiftly.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya both parted ways within 4 years of their marriage. The Laal Singh Chadha actor is all set to get married for the second time with actress Sobhita. The actor shared his excitement of getting hitched with the Made In Heaven actress and mentioned she fills the void in him. The couple are all set to tie knot in December.